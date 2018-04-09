Makeblock in Joint Efforts with the Education Department of Mexico Jalisco, Break Guinness Record of the World's Largest Robotics Class

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April 5, 2018, the global leading STEAM education solutions provider Makeblock announced that a Makeblock robotics class broke the Guinness record as the world's largest. With 971 primary and secondary school students from 26 states in Mexico in attendance, the event was held by the education department of Mexico Jalisco, and taking place in Guadalajara. The mBot robots and the programming software mBlock used during this event were designed and created by Makeblock.

The class lasted for an hour using 300 of Makeblock's programmable robot mBots and its programming software mBlock as the teaching tools. 971 students were taught by the director of logical-mathematical thinking and coordinator of the robotics programs of the Ministry of Education of Jalisco, Guillermo Rivera, and the Makeblock engineer, Noel Marcial Vázquez. At the end, Carlos Tapias Rojas, the Guinness World Records in Latin America officer announced a new Guinness world record of the largest robotics class was made.

Groups of 4 students were organized to program an mBot to follow the path and apply some LED effects using programming software mBlock. The students were taught to learn about the electronics and features of mBot, like path-following, ultrasonic sensor, LED, and then to learn about graphical programming through mBlock on a computer, and finally, to test mBot on a predefined path. This course was conducted to train the students' logics, problem solving and creative thinking skills.

Founder & CEO Jasen Wang said: "Thrilled to hear that the programmable robot mBot and programming software mBlock were able to enable students in Mexico to set a world-class record. mBot is the entry level robot that gets users to learn how to DIY and program the fun way; while mBlock, integrated with AI and IoT technologies, is a powerful software for STEAM education, welcomes over 3 million users from the globe. mBlock not only supports block-based programming but also text-based programming like Python, with more features under development which supports class management for the teachers expecting to be launched soon. To date, Makeblock has garnered over 4.5 million global users. Offering advanced STEAM education solutions to more and more countries, Makeblock will continue to push for the integration of education and technology to empower the next generation to be creators and leaders in the age of AI."

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education.

