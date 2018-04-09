One Media iP Group Plc - Director Appointments

9 April 2018

Further to the announcement of 18 December 2017, One Media iP Group plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lord Michael Grade as Non-Executive Director and Ivan Dunleavy as Non-Executive Chairman of the Group.

The appointments are part of the Group's stated ambition to capitalise on the growth of the music sector and to pursue further acquisitions in keeping with its original buy and build strategy.

As stated previously, the music industry is being led by growth in the streaming services provided by sites such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon, and the advent of devices like the Amazon Echo (Alexa) or Google Home has led to consumers continuing to change their music buying habits and embrace streaming services. The Group believes that this technology-led evolution will ensure that the industry will reap the benefits and enjoy sustained long-term growth.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Lord Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to the Board of One Media. They bring a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in the media industry. I look forward to progressing to the next stage in our development to enhance our position in the growing digital music market.'

Ivan Dunleavy, Chairman

Ivan Patrick Dunleavy, aged 58, has been operating in the media industry for more than 35 years, including 17 years as CEO of Pinewood Group plc, Europe's largest provider of stage and studio space, including Pinewood Studios and Shepperton Studios. This followed the purchase of Pinewood Studios from Rank in 2000 by a management team led by Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy for £62m. As CEO of Pinewood, he led the growth of the business in the UK and internationally, and oversaw its sale in late 2016 for £323m. Prior to Pinewood, he was CEO of VCI plc, an audio-visual and audio publishing group. Other roles have included being on the Board of Creative Skillset (the sector skills council for the UK creative industries) and a member of the British Screen Advisory Council. Ivan Dunleavy is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Milk VFX Ltd, an award-winning visual effects company, and has a number of other interests in the film and television production sector.

Lord Michael Grade

Lord Michael Ian Grade of Yarmouth, aged 75, has a distinguished career as a television executive and businessman. His experience in broadcasting has encompassed leading roles at London Weekend Television, Channel 4, the BBC and ITV. Lord Grade was Chairman of Pinewood Group plc for 16 years until 2016. Other roles include being Non-Executive Chairman of media content businesses Infinity Creative Media Ltd and Gate Ventures plc. He is also, inter alia, a trustee of the Science Museum and Chairs the National Media Museum. In January 2011 he became a Conservative Party life peer, Baron Grade of Yarmouth.

As at the date of this announcement, Ivan Dunleavy and Lord Grade have the following shareholdings in the Company:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of the Issued Share Capital Ivan Dunleavy 7,500,000 8.59 Lord Grade 7,500,000 8.59

There is no other information regarding Ivan Dunleavy or Lord Grade required to be disclosed under Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules.

One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and/or controller of rights concerning music, video and digital distribution. It is a B2B (business-to-business) operation, that is consumer led which looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling its content for download, streaming and sub licensing with over 600 digital music and video stores worldwide.

One Media has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music and video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre. Its classical music library of over 10,000 classical tracks includes the Point Classics digital catalogue comprising some of the most renowned masterpieces by the world's greatest composers. One Media owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,500 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel.

Recently One Media has developed a content discovery and policing software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT), as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artists and tracks on legitimate digital stores.