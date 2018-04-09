sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Sale

To: Company Announcements

Date: 9 April 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: SLIPIT Sale - Charter Court, Slough

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the sale of a multi let office in Slough for £13.25m, 9.6% ahead of the end December valuation. The sale proceeds will be reinvested when suitable opportunities are identified.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT commented: We decided to sell this asset to realise a profit, but also to reduce future risk. The property had one floor vacant, and the other leases expire in 2020 and 2021 when a comprehensive refurbishment will be required. The sale avoids the need for large scale capex and loss of income during the refurbishment.


All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley
Fund Manager
Real Estate Investments
Standard Life Investments
1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL
Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833
jason_baggaley@standardlife.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Mike Nokes
Tel: 07883 078002
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2018 PR Newswire