Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Sale

To: Company Announcements

Date: 9 April 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: SLIPIT Sale - Charter Court, Slough

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the sale of a multi let office in Slough for £13.25m, 9.6% ahead of the end December valuation. The sale proceeds will be reinvested when suitable opportunities are identified.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT commented: We decided to sell this asset to realise a profit, but also to reduce future risk. The property had one floor vacant, and the other leases expire in 2020 and 2021 when a comprehensive refurbishment will be required. The sale avoids the need for large scale capex and loss of income during the refurbishment.



All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley

Fund Manager

Real Estate Investments

Standard Life Investments

1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL

Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833

jason_baggaley@standardlife.com



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Mike Nokes

Tel: 07883 078002

Fax: 01481 745085

