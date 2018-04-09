Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-09 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.03.2018 - Audited annual ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 13.04.2018 report institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG listing/admissi of Latvia on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB0N021C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018 Notice on INC1L INVL Technology VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018 Dividend record TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 15.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2018 Investors event NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Dividend payment TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Annual General INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Annual General LINDA Linda Nektar TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Audited annual HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2018 Annual General INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2018 Annual General LHV LHV Group TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2018 Interim report, TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2018 Activity OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN results, 3 Group months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2018 Audited annual VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2018- Audited annual BIBB021018A Baltic International RIG 30.04.2018 report Bank --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
