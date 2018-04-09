Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: UUTECHNIC GROUP DELIVERS ADVANCED MIXING TECHNOLOGY TO HYDROMETALLURGICAL INDUSTRY

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ PRESS RELEASE APRIL 9, 2018 at 9:00am

UUTECHNIC GROUP DELIVERS ADVANCED MIXING TECHNOLOGY TO HYDROMETALLURGICAL INDUSTRY

Uutechnic Oy, part of the Uutechnic Group, has received two major orders for the hydrometallurgical industry. Deliveries will be directed to Finland and to China. Deliveries comprise a total of about 40 pcs of demanding agitators, designed individually according to customers' process requirements. The total value of orders is approximately EUR 2 million. Orders have been booked for the first quarter of the 2018 order intake. The equipment will be delivered in 2018.

"China's supply is the first significant direct delivery for Asian hydrometallurgical industry. Orders received is a proof of Uutechnic's competence and competitiveness in the mining and hydrometallurgy sector, as the world's leading agitator suppliers were competing in the bidding process, "says Jussi Vaarno, the head of Mixing Technology business line.

In Uusikaupunki April 9, 2018

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Further information:

Jussi Vaarno, the head of Mixing Technology business line, +358 407 799 570

www.uutechnicgroup.fi

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Uutechnic Group's business consists of one segment, Process Solutions, which is divided into two business lines: Mixing Technology and Tanks & Rolls. Mixing Technology business line consists of Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH and Uutechnic Oy. Tanks & Rolls business line consists of Japrotek Oy Ab and AP-Tela Oy.

