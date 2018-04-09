Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Axway Software (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), convened under the chairmanship of Pierre Pasquier on April 6, 2018, approved the appointment of Patrick Donovan, previously Chief Financial Officer, as Group Chief Executive Officer replacing Jean-Marc Lazzari.

Patrick Donovan, 48 years old, has more than 10 years' experience within Axway. Mr. Donovan is an American citizen who spent several years in France, during which time, as CFO, he helped contribute to the success of Axway's spin-off in 2011. He has since supervised the Group's financial and legal functions. A member of the Executive Committee, he has in-depth knowledge of Axway's business model and, more broadly, of the software industry.

This evolution in the governance of the company, effective immediately, will allow the acceleration of the ongoing medium-term transformation plan. Backed by an experienced Executive Committee, in which the Board of Directors has renewed its trust, Patrick Donovan's main mission will be to accelerate the implementation of Axway's strategy.

In line with its transformation plan, Axway reaffirms its ambition to better respond to the major challenges of its market by progressively evolving its business model towards subscription offers.

The Group will report first-quarter sales on April 19th. It is important to note that the first three months of the year are traditionally less significant in the annual sales cycle as license sales are historically concentrated in the second half.

As a reminder, three years ago Jean-Marc Lazzari was named to lead the first stages of Axway's transformation and, under his leadership, several important steps have been taken. He leaves the Group today and the Board of Directors thanks him for his contribution since his nomination.

