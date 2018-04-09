Startup Giants Plc - Re. AIFM Registration

Startup Giants PLC

Registration of Company as Alternative Investment Fund Manager



In accordance with Startup Giants' Admission Document dated 9th October 2017 applying for Admission of its ordinary shares of five pence each to trading on NEX Exchange, application was earlier this year made to the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom ("FCA') to register the Company as UK Small Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM') under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013, which derive from the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

The Directors are pleased to report that, on 27th March 2018, the FCA entered the Company in the register of Small Registered UK AIFMs with the registration number 799439.

Jeb Buckler,

Founder and Chief Executive Officer,

9th April 2018

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this announcement after due and careful enquiry, take responsibility for the content.

