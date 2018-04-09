

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday even as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese state media ramped up their rhetoric on trade ahead of President Xi Jinping's keynote speech Tuesday at the Boao Forum for Asia.



China's official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday that US 'waywardness' in its tit-for-tat tariff exchange will only end in defeat. Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do.



Meanwhile, the Pentagon denied media reports that the U.S. military launched missile and air strikes targeting a Syrian government airfield.



Asian stocks bounced back from early losses to trade mostly higher, gold held steady and the yen fluctuated ahead of remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the start of his second term, while oil prices traded firm after falling about 2 percent on Friday.



After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell endorsed a gradualist approach to rate hikes on Friday, traders now keep an eye on data on producer and consumer prices, import and export prices, and consumer sentiment for further clues on the pace of rate hikes.



Trade as well as inflation figures from China, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) March meeting and the European Central Bank's March 7-8 meeting minutes are also eagerly awaited this week.



Meanwhile, media reports suggest that talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are not advanced enough for the United States, Mexico and Canada to announce a deal 'in principle' at the April 13-14 summit.



The day's economic calendar remains relatively light, with foreign trade data from Germany and investor confidence figures from euro area due later in the session.



U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after closing higher for three straight sessions. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid around 2.3 percent each and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.2 percent on renewed trade-war worries after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and the Chinese government declared it would retaliate to new tariffs 'with force and without hesitation.'



European markets ended Friday's session lower after the release of downbeat U.S. jobs data for March and amid rising tensions between the United States and China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



