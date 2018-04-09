

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate remained stable in March, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Monday.



The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in March. The rate also matched economists' expectations.



However, on an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped in March, to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent a month ago.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 13,517 from the previous month to 130,413 in March.



Further, data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 2.5 percent versus 2.9 percent in February.



