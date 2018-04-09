

Rathbone Brothers Plc



Response to press speculation The Board of Rathbone Brothers Plc ('Rathbones') notes the recent press speculation regarding Speirs & Jeffrey Limited ('Speirs & Jeffrey'). Rathbones regularly assesses various acquisition opportunities in line with its stated strategy and accordingly confirms that discussions between Rathbones and Speirs & Jeffrey in relation to a possible acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey by Rathbones are taking place.



No binding offer has been made and there can be no certainty that any binding offer will be made nor that agreement will be reached with the Board and shareholders of Speirs & Jeffrey. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.



9 April 2018



