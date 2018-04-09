

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) confirmed Monday that discussions between the company and Speirs & Jeffrey Ltd. in relation to a possible acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey by Rathbones are taking place.



The provider of investment and wealth management services said it regularly assesses various acquisition opportunities in line with its stated strategy.



In its statement, the company said that it has not made any binding offer. There can be no certainty that any binding offer will be made nor that agreement will be reached with the Board and shareholders of Speirs & Jeffrey, the firm said.



A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.



