Clavister Signs Distribution Agreement With MoreTeq

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions,has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with MoreTeq, a Netherlands based distributor that will offer Clavister to partners and customers.

"We've known of Clavister and their world-class cybersecurity solutions and services for years having worked with them as professionals in the Dutch channel market. So when we had the chance to offer Clavister as our premium vendor, we were genuinely excited. We're convinced that our channel partners will find Clavister an excellent solution for their customers and we expect a robust business to develop as a distributor, having them as our flagship brand," says Allard van Gelderen, CEO of MoreTeq IT Security Solutions and Services.

The distributor quotes the resource efficiency of Clavister's software; the proprietary nature of the software which avoids the problem of known security vulnerabilities that customers are looking for as key benefits. Clavister also offers antivirus, authentication and access management solutions.

"The Netherlands has developed into an interesting market for Clavister and now with MoreTeq on board, with their deep knowledge of Clavister and what we offer, we expect that market to grow. We are especially looking forward to expand our business with Managed Security Service Providers, a customer group that the team at MoreTeq has strong experience with," states Clavister's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Andreas Åsander.

