Intertrust Group: Intertrust hires former BNP Paribas executive Theo Splinter as Chief Operating Officer

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 9 April 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces that Theo Splinter, former BNP Paribas executive, will join Intertrust as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and new member of the Executive Committee, effective 1 June 2018. Splinter will have global responsibility for operations, IT, change management and procurement within Intertrust.

Splinter has over 20 years of experience and joins Intertrust from BNP Paribas, where he was COO of Security Services in Luxembourg and its European centers of excellence. Prior to joining BNP Paribas in 2015, he worked five years at Credit

Suisse, latterly as Managing Director Credit Suisse Prime Services and COO of Hedge Fund Services. Splinter started his career at Citco Fund Services, where he held several executive roles. He will be based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and

has previously worked in Australia, India, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "Further aligning our operations is of great importance, given the changing landscape in the corporate and fund services industry and the potential opportunities that technology brings to enhance service delivery

to our clients. Theo's focus on operational excellence, his solid track record, and his knowledge of our industry will support us in delivering on our promise that clients come first. Therefore, I am delighted that Theo is taking up the role as COO."

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with more than 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

