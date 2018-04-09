

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production expanded at a stable rate in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January. It was the third successive monthly rise.



Manufacturing production gained 0.2 percent annually in February, while mining and quarrying output plunged by 14.5 percent.



Output of extraction and related services also registered a decline of 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.3 percent from January, when it rebounded strongly by 3.3 percent. Nonetheless, manufacturing production increased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX