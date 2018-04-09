Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it will showcase its line-up of innovative solutions for laboratory efficiency at Analytica, being held April 10 13, in Munich, Germany.

This year at the 26th international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology, Agilent brings lab efficiency solutions to the forefront with a focus on their CrossLab Enterprise Services, including the launch of new OpenLab Informatics software updates, among other innovations:

Agilent OpenLab CDS 2.3: With improved functionality focused around user experience and latest supportability requirements for chromatography data systems in labs today, this update includes enhancements focused on getting more key insights from LC and LC/MS systems and data portability in and out of OpenLab CDS.

Agilent OpenLab ECM: This platform has extended capabilities from managing CDS data to managing scientific data from other types of instruments as well as managing office documents, reports and PDFs within a data repository. This software helps customers reduce the cost of managing electronic data and meets their associated long-term storage requirements.

Agilent InfinityLab preparative LC columns: These high-efficiency preparative columns feature a new piston design for longer life and increased separation performance (this new addition to the InfinityLab suite of LC purification solutions will be available in June).

Agilent IDP-10 primary vacuum pump: This innovative oil-free scroll pump provides quiet, reliable performance when coupled with the Agilent triple quadrupole GC/MS systems.

SureSelect Human All Exon V7: A comprehensive exome which utilizes an innovative design that improves coverage in disease-relevant regions, allowing scientists to detect all variants with minimal sequencing. The exome was designed against the most up-to-date databases, effectively eliminating the need for customization.

"Customers are increasingly looking for suppliers who can not only provide specific application solutions but also products and services aimed at improving overall lab productivity," said Marc Boreham, Vice President, Worldwide Customer Service at Agilent.

"By showcasing the full breadth of Agilent's solutionsat Analytica, with a focus on our CrossLab Asset Management offerings and Lab Informatics, we are giving scientists and lab managers from around the world access to new ways to solve problems, ultimately making their workflows and labs more effective and efficient," he continued.

Agilent can be found in Hall A2, Booth 105 showcasing CrossLab solutions, Lab Informatics, LC and LC/MS systems, automation, GC and GC/MS systems, vacuum products, and atomic and molecular spectroscopy systems.

The company will also have a specialist booth in Hall A3, Booth 206 dedicated to biotechnology, bio-analysis, and diagnostics. On display will be products such as SureSelect Target Enrichment NGS products, Alissa Interpret from Agilent's Alissa Clinical Informatics Platform, Multiplicom amplicon target enrichment products for molecular diagnostics, Seahorse XF live-cell analyzers, and the Agilent 4200 TapeStation system.

Alongside a comprehensive program of in-booth talks, Agilent will also be hosting several forums as part of the Analytica program, that include:

How to manage a large amount of prep samples with a small analytical team

FTIR imaging as a new standard method for microplastics and microparticle analysis

For more detailed information about Agilent's activities at Analytica, visit: https://www.agilent.com/en/promotions/agilent-analytica-2018

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

