With effect from April 10, 2018, the unit rights in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue up until and including April 20, 2018.



Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NVP UR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011088996 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153718 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from April 10, 2018, the paid subscription units in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. The trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NVP BTU ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011089002 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153719 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com