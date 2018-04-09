Aspo Oyj: The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc resolved on key employee incentive plans

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE April 9, 2018 at 10 a.m.





THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ASPO PLC RESOLVED ON KEY EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS



The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has approved three new share-based incentive plans for the Group key employees. The aim of the new plans is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to retain the key employees at the Company, and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the Company's shares.



Performance Share Plan 2018-2020



The Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 includes three performance periods, calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Board of Directors of the Company will resolve on the Plan's performance criteria and required performance levels for each criterion at the beginning of each performance period. The potential reward of the Plan from the performance period 2018 will be based on the Group's Earnings per Share (EPS).



The potential reward from the performance period 2018 will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash in 2019. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment. The shares paid as reward from the performance period 2018 may not be transferred during the restriction period, which will end on December 31, 2020. Should a key employee's employment or service end during the restriction period, as a rule, he or she must gratuitously return the shares given as reward.



The Performance Share Plan is directed to approximately 15 people, including the members of the Group Executive Committee, during the performance period 2018. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 correspond to the value of a maximum total of 500,000 Aspo Plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.



Executive Committee Performance Share Plan 2018-2020



The Executive Committee Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 includes one performance period, calendar years 2018-2020. The potential reward of the Plan from the performance period 2018-2020 will be based on the Group's Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), and the reward payment requires exceptional performance.



The potential reward from the performance period 2018-2020 will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash in 2021. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a member of the Executive Committee. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if the employment or service of a member of the Executive Committee ends before the reward payment. All shares paid as reward must be held until December 31, 2021.



The Executive Committee Performance Share Plan is directed to approximately 6 members of the Group Executive Committee, during the performance period 2018-2020. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2018-2020 correspond to the value of a maximum total of 200,000 Aspo Plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.



Restricted Share Plan 2018



The reward from the Restricted Share Plan 2018 will be based on the participant's valid employment or service and the continuation of work during the vesting period. The reward will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash after the end of a 12-36 month vesting period. The Restricted Share Plan is intended solely for individual key employees by a special resolution of the Board of Directors. The rewards to be paid on the basis of Restricted Share Plan 2018 correspond to the value of a maximum total of 100,000 Aspo Plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.



