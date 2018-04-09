ProPhotonix Limited - STKR - ProPhotonix Announces Holding(s) in Company

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, was notified on April 5, 2017, by 19 Capital Management, LLC. that it now owns 1,088,641 common shares of ProPhotonix with voting rights representing 1.17% of the total common shares in issue.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman Richard Salmond Tel: +44 (0) 207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange