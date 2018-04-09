Equashield And Transmedic Pte Ltd. Partner to Increase Safe Handling of Hazardous Drugs in Hong Kong; Expand Upon Successful CSTD Distribution Deal in Singapore

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Distribution expansion marks shift to clinically-proven safety provisions for nurses and pharmacists in burgeoning Hong Kong market

Equashield (http://www.equashield.com), a leadingproviderofClosed System TransferDevices(CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, announced today that its Singapore distributor, Transmedic Pte Ltd., will begin distribution of Equashield's specialized Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) in Hong Kong.

"Our facilities in Singapore were very satisfied with Equashield's high level of safety and quality compared with competing CSTDs," said Helen Au, Regional Senior Product Manager for Transmedic Pte Ltd. "We are pleased to introduce Equashield's leading solution to our Hong Kong healthcare facilities and are confident that as market education and awareness of the dangers of hazardous drug exposure increases, our customers will value the quality and safety inherent in Equashield's CSTD."

Hong Kong is a developing market in its approach to safe handling practices and continues to be influenced by the regulatory landscape in the United States. Despite the mainstream acceptance of CSTDs as a standard of care in the United States, most major Hong Kong hospitals and chemotherapy centers opt to use drug ventilators and isolators instead of CSTDs for their hazardous drug compounding needs.

"Hospitals and healthcare facilities not using closed systems put their professional staff at risk of dangerous hazardous drug exposure," said Adi Shor, VP Sales ROW for Equashield. "Our current goal with our partners in Hong Kong revolves around market education. There is ample evidence demonstrating the dangers of hazardous drug exposure to healthcare professionals, and even more evidence asserting that implementing a truly closed system drastically reduces environmental contamination and exposure to hazardous drugs. Our hope is that with increased awareness, health care facilities will choose to implement Equashield's truly closed system."

About Transmedic Pte Ltd

Transmedic Pte Ltd is the leading provider of advanced medical technologies with offices inSingapore,Malaysia,Indonesia,Thailand,Philippines,Hong KongandVietnam.

About Equashield

Equashield isa leading provider of a full range of manual and automated solutions to hospitals for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELDPro, the first ever closed system drug compounding robot.Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure.The globally awarded EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems by preventing contaminationof syringe plungers and drug residuals on connector surfaces, as well as exposure to drug vapors. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD to be faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems, and the system has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. EQUASHIELD is in use by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, and has been both cleared by the FDA under the ONB product code, and substantiated in FDA-cleared labeling as preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

For more information: http://www.equashield.com

