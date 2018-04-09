

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 285 million in February from EUR 295 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports advanced 9.0 percent year-over-year in February and imports by 8.0 percent.



Exports to EU countries expanded 7.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 12.0 percent.



