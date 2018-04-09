Atos once again delivers key IT systems for the Commonwealth Games and becomes Gold Coast 2018 Official Partner

Paris, Gold Coast, April 9, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, delivers end-to-end services as Official Partner of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018). (https://www.gc2018.com/)

The appointment reflects Atos' contribution towards delivering the largest sporting event in the southern hemisphere this decade as well as the successful partnership with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC). (https://www.gc2018.com/about)

Peter Robertson, Managing Director of Atos in Australia & New Zealand, says "Atos has been working with GOLDOC since April 2016 as an Official Supporter. We have been committed to providing the best of our capabilities to ensure that the critical IT environment is robust and agile to deliver the Games requirements. The upgrade to Official Partner highlights Atos' position as a key technology provider for GC2018 and we are very proud to accept that recognition and we look forward to delivering a successful event."

The Information Diffusion System (IDS) integrates the data from timing, scoring and results platform during the Games so that results are available on the Games website and elsewhere for the public and media in real time.

The Games Management System (GMS) technology solutions and integrated applications also include:

Accreditation Management

Volunteer Portal

Volunteer Application Form

Sport Entries Management

Workforce Planning

Scheduling and Management

Competition Scheduling

Venue Access Control

Uniform Management

These critical services are delivered from Australia via Atos' Canopy private Cloud platform. Atos' team of expert business technologists are based at the Games Technology Operations Center (TOC) in the Gold Coast while additional services will be delivered via the Central Technology Operations Center (CTOC) in Spain.

Nacho Moros, Chief Operations Officer of Major Events of Atos, adds: "Following the work of the last two years, we are now in the last stage of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Coordinated by the onsite team from MEV (Atos Major Events), a team of more than 80 people from different GBUs based in Australia, Poland, India and Spain will support the operation of the games to assure a smooth delivery of our services. Atos will play a key role in the success of the games as a provider of critical systems in coordination with Gold Coast Organizing Committee and all the other IT providers."

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games take place from 4 to 15 April 2018.

