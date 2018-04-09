

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,378,085.98 11.8916



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,038,245.18 16.6979



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,311,316.36 20.7942



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,478,775.45 19.4788



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,408,847.22 10.8177



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 79,317,150.83 10.8654



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,010,235.73 12.8714



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 428,527.55 14.2795



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 557,022.42 16.4785



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,114,557.76 16.6937



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,812,871.70 11.1057



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 54,996,287.24 17.3819



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,074,416.73 19.2463



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,659,149.38 17.5811



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,584,015.50 14.916



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,003,176.35 15.3968



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,276,007.05 16.7501



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 854,702.61 18.6275



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,063,257.66 16.5427



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,809,805.50 10.5537



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 293,892.33 18.5585



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,151,638.99 20.2985



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,514,729.63 20.7984



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 06/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,488,950.72 18.6077



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,814,703.72 18.6071



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,693,770.72 13.3527



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,183,037.84 19.1054



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,607,289.50 16.4196



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,862,362.19 11.0609



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 56,978,481.29 20.469



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 190,690,023.75 16.4741



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,644,172.73 17.7693



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,464,127.50 5.3144



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,249,752.92 18.3666



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 389,505.85 15.723



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,262,759.78 14.0258



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 402,409.09 17.8136



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 326,814.76 20.4259



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,215,329.71 20.8809



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,726,098.16 19.5786



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



