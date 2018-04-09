

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech trade surplus declined in February, the Czech Statistical Office reported Monday.



The trade surplus decreased to CZK 18 billion in February from CZK 20.96 billion a year ago. However, the surplus increased from CZK 15.66 billion posted in January.



Year-on-year, exports and imports fell 1.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. On a monthly basis, exports decreased 3.6 percent and imports slid 5 percent.



From January to February period, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 33.7 billion, which represented a decrease by CZK 8.6 billion year-on-year.



