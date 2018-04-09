

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 838 million from EUR 766 million in the corresponding month last year. That was above the expected surplus of EUR 710 million.



Both exports and imports rose by 5.0 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively in February from last year.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 79 percent in imports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX