Karate Combat Unveils Premier Full Contact Karate League

Over 100 of the world's top Karate fighters come together to compete in exotic locations, streamed to connected screens via Karate.com

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Karate Combat announced today the launch of a new professional combat sports league, bringing the martial art of Karate into the future. The fighting is full contact, with rules developed by martial arts experts. Karate Combat viewers can access content through the World's Gateway to Karate, KARATE.com, as well as branded iOS and Android apps.

Karate Combat has signed over 100 of the top Karatekas from 30 countries including Elhadji Ndour of the USA, Achraf Ouchen of Morocco, Dionicio Gustavo of Dominican Republic, Davy Dona of France, George Tzanos of Greece, and Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan.

Karate Combat: Genesis, the company's pre-season event, took place in Budapest in February, and all bouts are now available to view on demand. The first live streaming event, Karate Combat: Inception will be in Miami Beach onApril 26, followed by an all USA vs. Iran fight cardin May in Dubai and more 2018 events in Athens, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Karate Combat is a modern sports experience, optimized for digital and mobile consumption. The league is the first ever to display biometric, nutrition, training, and DNA-based data in real-time via its custom interactive Heads-Up Display, giving fans unprecedented insight into all fighters' hidden strengths and weaknesses.

"Karate is back! Approximately 50 million Americans have participated in Karate at some point in their lives with an even greater worldwide following, yet no professional league exists," said Michael DePietro, CEO of Karate Combat.

KARATE.COM is the main gateway for distribution through Karate Combat's wholly owned and operated platforms including its mobile apps. Events and content will also be available via multiple digital, TV and OTT outlets around the globe including the global FITE app, YouTube, Twitch, The Fight Network, Facebook, Rumble, Titan Channel, and Dailymotion.

Watch now at www.karate.com/

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league, sports equipment business, and worldwide Dojo network. The Company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via KARATE.com, the World's Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm is headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Calabasas, CA and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com.

Media Contact:

Owen Phillips, Owen@karate.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0dVLdIn7vo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662439/Karate_Combat_Logo.jpg

