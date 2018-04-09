Antrica's ANT-35000A & 35000H - The Only HD (1920 x 1080P60) Fully ONVIF Profile S & G Conformant Video Encoders in the Market

MAIDENHEAD, England, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Antrica, a world wide supplier of hardware H.264/5 video encoding, decodingand streaming solutions, announced that they currently supply the only high definition (1920x1080P60) fully conformant ONVIF profile S & G video encoders into the security market.[*]

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662774/Antrica_NT35000A.jpg )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160624/812276-a )



LesLitwin SalesDirector of Antrica commented:

"We have recently been through approval with ONVIF for the ANT-35000A and ANT-35000H and have found that we currently supply the only ONVIF conformant HD (1920 x 1080P60) video encoders in the market. It is a very exciting time for us to be at the forefront of the ONVIF standardization and leading the way with our innovative technology."

As it currently stands there are a range of SD standard encoders available with ONVIF conformant approval, however Antrica have the only higher resolution HD 1920 x 1080 P60 encoders on ONVIF'S conformant list, therefore serving the higher quality video end of the market with both the S & G approval.

The ANT-35000A has HDMI, 3G HD-SDI or CVBS inputs, where as the ANT-35000H offers a HDMI only variant, these encoders have a market advantage in that they can be used to encode a PC / computer / HD piece of equipment and send the video remotely for recording / litigation purposes onto VMS.

The ANT-35000 range has gained recognition with big VMS giant Milestone and is on their approved partner list of encoders that have been fully integrated and tested with their X Protect software.

A Profile S device is one that can send video data over an IP network to a Profile S client. Profile S also covers ONVIF specifications for PTZ control, audio, multicasting and relay outputs for conformant devices and clients that support such features.

A Profile G device is one that can record video data over an IP network or on the device itself. Profile G also includes support for receiving audio and metadata stream if the client supports those features.

https://www.onvif.org/conformant-products/

www.antrica.com

The ANT-35000A and ANT-35000H are available now, please contact sales@antrica.comto discuss your specific requirements.Please also visit our website www.antrica.com for further information & products.

About Antrica

Antrica is a UKcompanyManufacturing and selling a range of video over IP solutions, mainly encoders and decoders for CCTV Broadcast Signage AV and Medical markets.Video encoding & decoding at 4K, full HD 1080P60 and streaming over any LAN or WAN.Antrica has been in business for 15 years and rapidly growing as a technology supplier.

Contacts

Antrica

Les Litwin, Sales Director

+44-1628-626098

les@antrica.com



http://www.antrica.comâ"‚www.spotbox4k.com



[*] Findings based on online ONVIF website list of conformant products https://www.onvif.org/conformant-products/ on the date of 04/04/2018, this information was accurate at time of release according to ONVIF website and research of the other encoders listed at time of publication.