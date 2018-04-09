FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

1,000 Wirecard retail agent outlets to offer FedEx services by the end of 2018

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, today announced a strategic alliance with Wirecard, a leading international provider of digital financial technology, to offer an increased number of local access points and expand its retail footprint in India. In the first phase, FedEx launched operations across 200 of Wirecard's retail agent outlets and will expand to 1,000 locations within the Wirecard SmartShop network by the end of 2018.

The association with Wirecard is part of the retail expansion through the FedEx Authorized Ship Centre (FASC) program, which provides customers with convenient and secure pickup and drop-off services. Some 200 of Wirecard's retail agent outlets offering FedEx services are already in operation across five states of South India and New Delhi. This is in addition to the existing 680 FedEx retail access points across India.

Throughout 2018, the number of outlets - within Wirecard's more than 150,000-location strong SmartShop network - offering FedEx services will grow rapidly. Wirecard's SmartShop network spans across the entire Indian sub-continent and provides consumers with digital financial services and ancillary products relevant for their daily lives. Wirecard offers its services through this network, close to where its customers live or work.

"Retail is one of India's fastest growing sectors, and is projected to grow from USD 70.45 billion in 2016 to USD 111.25 billion in 2019. Wirecard, with its robust network of retail outlets and a wide base of customers, is an ideal fit for FedEx and provides customers with enhanced access to our international and domestic shipping solutions. With this alliance, FedEx customers can now take advantage of package pickup and drop-off services across select Wirecard SmartShop network stores," said Philip Cheng, Vice President, Ground Operations for FedEx Express in India.

"We are delighted to be working with FedEx Express and to further increase our portfolio of products and services for our consumers, which are convenient and relevant in their daily lives," said Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions and Member of the Board of Wirecard in India. "To add shipping services to our existing digital financial products like payment services for travel and utilities or remittances, supports our mission and growth strategy in India."

Since entering the market as an independent service provider in 1997, FedEx has continued to strengthen its international and domestic services in India. In addition to the global air and ground network in 220 countries and territories, FedEx operates a comprehensive ground transportation system with more than 1,000 vehicles that connect more than 19,000 pin codes across India with services that effectively covers 90% of the country's GDP.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About FedEx Express:

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.

About FedEx Corp.:

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $64 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain 'absolutely, positively' focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visitabout.fedex.com.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

E-mail: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

