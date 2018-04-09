The largest energy provider in Ukraine will construct the large-scale facility along with Chinese engineering company, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). Once completed, the solar park with be the country's largest PV power plant.Ukraine's largest private vertically integrated energy holding, DTEK, the energy arm of Ukrainian financial and industrial group, System Capital Management SCM; and the China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC), a unit of China's state-owned industrial conglomerate, Sinomach, will jointly build a 200 MW solar power plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region, ...

