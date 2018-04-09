Investors were denied their usual hit of company news on Monday as the London Stock Exchange Group's regulatory news service was choked off by a technical hitch. Although a Monday in the middle of the Easter school holidays might be expected to be quiet, the usual flow was reduced to barely a dribble, with just a single AIM company release making it through the system at 0700 BST. Several traders in the City confirmed there was a problem. "It's a global issue all we're told but I don't think ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...