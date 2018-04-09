Digital media content provider One Media iP Group announced the appointment of Lord Michael Grade as non-executive director and Ivan Dunleavy as non-executive chairman of the group on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the appointments were part of its stated ambition to capitalise on the growth of the music sector, and to pursue further acquisitions in keeping with its original buy and build strategy. As it had stated previously, the company's board said the music industry was being led by growth ...

