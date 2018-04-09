Rolls-Royce has agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary L'Orange, a parts maker, to US-based Woodward for an enterprise value of 700m (£610m). Woodward, which his based in Colorado, is a manufacturer and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. L'Orange will be renamed Woodward L'Orange and will be integrated into Woodward's industrial segment. L'Orange supplies fuel injection technology for engines that power a wide range of ...

