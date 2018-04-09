Referring to the press release published by Index Residence AB on April 5, 2018, the company will change name to Index Invest International AB. The new company name will be valid as of April 10, 2018.



The bond loan issued by Index Residence AB will remain unchanged.



New company name: Index Invest International AB ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: INX 001 ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged trading code: INX_001 ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN: SE0005797537 ------------------------------------------------------



