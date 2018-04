LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin PLC (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported preliminary production results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt. Gold production for the quarter was 124,296 ounces, a 14% increase year on year. The company maintained its full year guidance of 580,000 ounces.



Centamin will publish full results for the quarter ending 31 March 2018 on the 3 May 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX