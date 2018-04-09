The U.K. investment firm will sell power to Sardinia-based power provider, Ego. The five solar plants will be located near Cagliari and are expected to be operational in the third quarter of this year.U.K.-based Octopus Investments, part of the Octopus Group, has secured a five-year PPA from Italian power provider, Ego for the sale of electricity from five PV plants totaling 40 MW, which it is building in Assemini, near Cagliari, on Italy's largest island, Sardinia. According to a press release from Ego, construction on the plants is currently ongoing, while their completion is scheduled for ...

