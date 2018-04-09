Scientists at European solar research organization, Solliance have announced the achievement of 14.5% conversion efficiency on a perovskite module. The module uses a glass substrate, and the efficiency was measured on an aperture area of 144 cm².Solliance has announced the achievement of a new record performance for its large area perovskite modules, reaching 14.5% conversion efficiency. The efficiency was achieved on a module based on a 6×6 inch commercial glass substrate and 24 cells connected in series through laser scribes. Stabilized efficiency over the aperture area of 144 cm² was 13.8%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...