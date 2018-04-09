Care home provider Advinia Health Care announced today the names of the 22 Bupa care homes it has acquired, including 11 in Scotland, as part of a deal that closed in February. The move puts the company among the top 10 private care providers in the UK.

Advinia Care Homes previously operated three care homes in Scotland before the deal. Now the company manages 14 homes with 1,304 beds in the country. It has taken over the employment of more than 3,700 staff who previously worked at Bupa. No reductions in overall staff numbers are expected.

The equity for the Advinia purchase, whose price has not been disclosed, was provided by Dr Sanjeev Kanoria, a liver surgeon and ex-McKinsey consultant from London, who co-founded Advinia with his wife Sangita Kanoria. With strong financial backing, the expansion will see Advinia's quality of service applied across the new homes.

Debt was arranged by Credit Suisse Bank in London, and Austrian Anadi Bank in Austria, which is fully-owned by Dr Kanoria. Legal counsel was provided by Allen Overy.

Dr Sanjeev Kanoria, Chairman, Advinia Health Care said: "We are interested in expansion for sure, but not for its own sake. Advinia Health Care is fundamentally about delivering a higher quality of service, as well as value for money. We want more families across the UK to benefit from our commitment to the individual needs of every resident. A well-run care home can make a difference to the lives of residents and loved ones alike. It has an important value in society."

The care homes that Advinia has added are named below:

Care Home Town/ City Beds Millview Barrhead 40 Norwood Barrhead 54 Hill View Clydebank 150 Newcarron Falkirk 116 Craigbank Glasgow 61 Deanfield Glasgow 50 Golfhill Glasgow 120 Haydale Glasgow 66 Braemount Paisley 120 Elderslie Paisley 120 Rutherglen Rutherglen 225

About Advinia Health Care

Advinia Health Care is an experienced provider of nursing and residential services to the older vulnerable population which specialises in complex dementia and Alzheimer's care. The group operates 38 care homes and 3,250 beds, providing the full spectrum of care services.

The senior management team has been involved in care since 1999 and works in partnership with staff, residents, family and social workers.

Advinia has won several awards for innovation and quality care. Recently they launched culturally sensitive robots to help dementia residents.

The group is currently undergoing a period of growth, with plans to invest and develop further to meet the shortfall of care home places in the UK.

