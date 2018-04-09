

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday as the focus turned to the upcoming earnings season in the U.S.



While trade rhetoric continued between the U.S. and China, investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. and Chinese inflation data as well as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan for directional cues.



China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.23 percent to end at 3,138.29 as investors awaited Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tuesday speech at the Boao Forum for directional cues. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was rising 1.3 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares reversed initial losses to end higher as the dollar pushed higher against the yen and traders awaited Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda's speech later in the day as he starts his second term.



The Nikkei average rose 110.74 points or 0.51 percent to 21,678.26, led by defensive shares, while the broader Topix index closed 0.38 percent higher at 1,725.88.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. rose half a percent after the company confirmed comments by Chief Executive Christophe Weber that the pharmaceutical company is considering taking full control of Irish rival Shire plc.



In economic releases, Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.076 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 28.7 percent on year.



The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.196 trillion yen following the 607.4 billion yen surplus in January.



Australian shares reversed early losses to end modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20 points or 0.35 percent to 5,808.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 17.80 points or 0.30 percent at 5,904.70.



Banks ended mixed, with ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rising between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, while NAB shed 0.2 percent. Miners also turned in a mixed performance. BHP Billiton inched up marginally and Rio Tinto gained 0.3 percent while Fortescue Metals Group lost about 1 percent.



Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy ended down about 1 percent as oil prices rebounded in Asian trading after falling about 2 percent on Friday. Macquarie Atlas Roads jumped 4.6 percent after unveiling a new name.



Seoul stocks rose on institutional buying ahead of the quarterly earnings season. The benchmark Kospi gained 14.50 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,444.08.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 1.7 percent while biotech firm Celltrion jumped 4.8 percent and Samsung Biologics soared 8.3 percent on hopes for strong earnings. Construction companies also posted strong gains.



Samsung Securities fell 3 percent as the financial regulator launched a special inspection into the company over the 'fat-finger' trading chaos.



New Zealand shares ended notably higher despite the rhetoric between the U.S. and China around trade tariffs. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 60.86 points or 0.73 percent to 8,454.13, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Fletcher Building leading the surge.



Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally higher while benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between half a percent and 0.8 percent.



U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after closing higher for three straight sessions. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid around 2.3 percent each and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.2 percent on renewed trade-war worries after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and the Chinese government declared it would retaliate to new tariffs 'with force and without hesitation.'



China's official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday that US 'waywardness' in its tit-for-tat tariff exchange will only end in defeat. 'China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do,' Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.



