BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its preliminary first-quarter consolidated operating income amounted to 1.11 trillion Korean won, a year-on-year increase of 20.2%.



First-quarter consolidated sales amounted to 15.13 trillion Korean won, a year-on-year increase of 3.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX