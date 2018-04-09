

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. The company expects an increase to more than 17.5 percent in adjusted return on sales (EBIT). Adjusted earnings per preferred share are expected to rise by 5 to 8 percent.



Henkel said an increase by 17 cents per dividend of both share classes to 1.79 euros per preferred share and 1.77 euros per ordinary share was proposed to the shareholders, representing an increase of 10.5 percent or 10.6 percent respectively compared to the previous year.



At the Henkel's Annual General Meeting, Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen also referred to the recent discussions about tariffs, trade restrictions and possible countermeasures: 'This is not favorable to economic development worldwide.'



