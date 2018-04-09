Cancer Stem Cells Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.98%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcancer stem cells marketsize is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.

Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published. These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.

Furthermore, improvements in experimental approaches, in particular, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to establish relationship between different cell types in a tumor and their microenvironment. This has led to development of a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing improved clinical outcome.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cancer Stem Cells Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis Report By MoA (Stem Cell based Cancer Therapy, Targeted CSCs), By Cancer Forms (Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-stem-cells-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The anti-CSC therapeutics segment accounted for a significant share owing to increasing R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics

Anti-CSCs therapeutics/agents include agents that target key pathways, surface markers, immuno-evasion & tumor microenvironment, along with nanoparticle-based therapies. As key pathways play a major role in tumor regulation, pathway inhibitors captured the largest share owing to the presence of a broad portfolio of products under pipeline

With rising prevalence of bladder cancer, the segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period

North America held the largest share in 2016 owing to presence of a large number of facilities in the U.S. that offer stem cell services

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing regional market owing to increasing investments by various agencies to accelerate research activities in Asian countries

Some of the prominent players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Bionomics; and Lonza.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cancer stem cells market on the basis of mode of action, cancer forms, and region:

Cancer Stem Cells Mode of Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs) By Anti-Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Pathway Inhibitors WNT Signaling Pathway Hedgehog Signaling Pathway Notch Signaling Pathway Others Surface Marker-based Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment Nanoparticle-based Therapies Others By Products Cell Culturing Cell Separation Cell Analysis Molecular Analysis Others Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant

Cancer Stem Cells Cancer Forms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Breast Cancer Blood Cancer Lung Cancer Brain Cancer Colorectal Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Bladder Cancer Liver Cancer Other Cancer

Cancer Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



