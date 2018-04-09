

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday amid bets that trade tensions between the U.S. and China and will not escalate to a full blown trade war.



Traders also shrugged off the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump's warning Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his two biggest allies could pay a 'big price' for a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held town.



The benchmark DAX was up 115 points or 0.94 percent at 12,356 in opening deals after losing half a percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank shares jumped nearly 4 percent on reports that the bank's supervisory board is favoring retail-banking chief Christian Sewing, a German who has spent his entire career at the lender, as its next chief executive officer to replace John Cryan. Rival Commerzbank advanced 2.3 percent.



Adidas shares rose half a percent. The Financial Times reported that the sportswear giant is closing down some stores in the coming years as part of efforts to boost its online presence.



