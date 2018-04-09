STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 at approximately 13.30 CET.A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at15.00 CET.

The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46 (0) 8566425 09

UK: +44 (0) 203 008 98 04

US: +1855831 59 44

From about 14.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, Sandvik AB,tel +46 8456 1494

Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik AB, tel +46 70 577 0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-first-quarter-2018,c2490423

The following files are available for download: