London stocks edged up in early trade on Monday, taking their cue from an upbeat session in Asia on what looked set to be a very quiet day. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,195.97, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1487 and flat versus the dollar at 1.4095. An early glitch with the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service meant that very few corporate releases were out early on Monday. Just 11 updates had been issued by 0810 BST but a quarter of an hour later, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...