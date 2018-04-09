A legal claim against Old Mutual by the US insurer Travelers has been dropped, the company said on Monday. In a statement, Old Mutual said Travelers had on March 13 lodged a claim in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York "in relation to pre-existing plc head office legacy items relating to previously disposed of US assets". "Old Mutual continues to believe that this claim was without merit," it said, without revealing any of the case's details. The company, which is ...

