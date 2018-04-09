

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Sky News, the Board of Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) is in discussions to appoint Rico Back, Chief Executive Officer, GLS, as Group CEO as Moya Greene is planning to resign from the Group, in the current year. Moya Greene was appointed in September 2013 to the Board of Royal Mail. She is currently a non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.



Rico Back was the founding manager of German Parcel in 1989, which was acquired by the Group. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of GLS in October 1999.



