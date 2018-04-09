

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday amid bets that trade tensions between the U.S. and China and will not escalate to a full blown trade war.



Traders also shrugged off the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump's warning Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his two biggest allies could pay a 'big price' for a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held town.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 28 points or 0.54 percent at 5,286 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.



Automaker Peugeot slid 0.6 percent and Renault declined 0.3 percent as the euro rebounded from last week's multi-week lows.



