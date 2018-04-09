

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday, with more talk of North Korean willingness to discuss 'de-nuclearization' and hopes for strong earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.



While trade worries persist, traders seemed to have shrugged off the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump's warning Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his two biggest allies could pay a 'big price' for a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held town.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.17 percent at 7,194 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Rolls-Royce shares jumped 1.7 percent. The engine maker is selling its German-based diesel parts maker L'Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc for 700 million euros.



Centamin lost 2 percent after its first-quarter gold production fell on a quarterly basis.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices grew at a faster than expected pace in March, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. House prices increased 1.5 percent month-on-month in March.



The monthly increase was forecast to slow to 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in February. A similar faster growth was last seen in August 2017.



