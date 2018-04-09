

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence declined notably in April on fears of trade war, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell to 19.6 in April from 24.0 in March. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 24.0.



The third decline in a row was due to a significant deterioration in economic expectations.



The current situation index came in at 43.0, down from 45.8 a month ago. Even though the current situation was still rated as excellent, the prospects for the future have become massively gloomier, Sentix said.



The expectations index turned negative for the first time since July 2016. The score was -1.5 versus 4.3 in March.



Data showed that the investor confidence index for Germany declined to 24.4 in April from 29.1 in March.



