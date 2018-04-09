As of April 23, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the exercise price interval for OMXC25 index options. Compared to the current set-up, there will be a reduction in the interval between exercise prices, and more option series listed above and below the at-the-money contract.



