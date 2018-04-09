As of April 23, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of the following Danish equity derivatives:



-- Danish stock options -- Danish stock futures (both cash settled and physical delivery) -- OMXC25 index options



The attached notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts (i.e. not flexible contracts).



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672679