As of April 23, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of the following Danish equity derivatives:
-- Danish stock options -- Danish stock futures (both cash settled and physical delivery) -- OMXC25 index options
The attached notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts (i.e. not flexible contracts).
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672679
-- Danish stock options -- Danish stock futures (both cash settled and physical delivery) -- OMXC25 index options
The attached notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts (i.e. not flexible contracts).
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672679